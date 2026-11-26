HUBBALLI: The North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) observed Constitution Day at its Central Office in Hubballi on November 26 by reading the Preamble to the Constitution.

The programme was attended by several senior officials and employees of the corporation.

Those present included Chief Traffic Manager Vivekananda Vishwajna, Chief Security and Vigilance Officer Ganesha Rathod, Chief Personnel and Welfare Officer Srinivasamurthy C.E., Chief Law Officer Shyamala K.N., Chief Works Engineer Diwakar S. Yaragoppa, Chief Accounts Officer Jagadamba Koparde and Board Secretary Shashidhara Kumbara.

Deputy Chief Statistical Officer Sumana U., Deputy Chief Law Officer Lakshminarayana Bhat and officials M.B. Kapali, Kumaraswamy R.L., Sunil M., Naveenkumar Thippa, Sunita Joshi, P.R. Kirangi, Raveesh Nayak, Jagadeesh Koli and Vinayakaswamy Salimath also participated.

Other officers and staff members from the corporation’s head office attended the programme.

The observance highlighted the importance of the Constitution and its guiding principles. The reading of the Preamble served as a reminder of the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.