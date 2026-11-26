MANGALURU: Deloitte India has expanded its presence in Karnataka by opening a new office at wrkwrk Triangle, Kottara Chowki, Mangaluru. The facility marks the company’s 27th office in India and aims to create more professional opportunities in the coastal region.

The office will initially accommodate around 250 professionals, with plans to increase the workforce to more than 1,000. It will function as an integrated capability and delivery centre, connecting local employees with Deloitte India’s national and international clients.

The centre will focus on technology, artificial intelligence (AI), data and analytics, cybersecurity, consulting, tax and risk advisory services.

Speaking on the occasion, Romal Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte South Asia, said the company’s growth was driven by talented professionals. He described the Mangaluru office as a homecoming, noting his family’s roots in Coastal Karnataka.

He said Mangaluru had a strong network of educational institutions that produced skilled graduates. However, many professionals had to move to larger cities in search of better career opportunities. The new office would allow them to work on major projects for clients across India and the world while staying close to their families.

The expansion is also aligned with the Karnataka Government’s ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative, which aims to promote business and employment opportunities in cities beyond the state capital. Mangaluru is increasingly emerging as a technology and innovation centre, supported by its educational institutions, infrastructure and skilled workforce.

Deloitte India plans to recruit fresh graduates, experienced professionals and specialists from Mangaluru and neighbouring areas. The company will also encourage its employees working in metropolitan cities to relocate closer to their hometowns.

In addition, the organisation plans to strengthen local talent through campus recruitment activities, industry-oriented training and skill development programmes. The initiative is expected to provide more employment opportunities for young professionals and strengthen Mangaluru’s position as an emerging business and technology destination.

The company said the new facility would help connect regional talent with opportunities in national and international markets.