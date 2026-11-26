Basavananda Sri protested a book for allegedly misrepresenting Basavanna, emphasising that his teachings on equality and service continue guiding society.

HUBBALLI: A coalition of pro-people organisations staged a protest in Hubballi on Thursday, demanding legal action against author Ravi Hanj and others over alleged derogatory remarks about 12th-century social reformer Basavanna in the book Basava Mantapa.

The protesters marched from the Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue to the Tahsildar’s office, where they burnt effigies of Ravi Hanj and Vishweshwar Bhat. They later submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister through the Tahsildar.

Speaking at the protest, Basavananda Sri of Managundi alleged that the book contained misleading statements intended to undermine Basavanna’s reputation and elevate Chennabasavanna. He said Basavanna’s teachings on equality, dignity of labour, selfless service and humanity continued to guide society.

The protesters said allegations against Basavanna had hurt the sentiments of his followers and affected Karnataka’s cultural heritage. They demanded that a case be registered against those responsible under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

They also sought confiscation of Basava Mantapa and demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe under the supervision of a retired High Court judge to identify those involved in the publication. They urged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to clarify their positions on the controversy.

They further said Basavanna’s teachings were reflected in thousands of Vachanas composed by the Sharanas. The protesters maintained that making unsupported allegations against the social reformer was an insult to the state’s cultural and literary heritage.

Those present included Basavalinga Sri of Rudrakshi Math, Shivayogi Sri of Mulholli, former Legislative Council member Mohan Limbikai, Basavaraja Sulibhavi, Gurunatha Ullikashi, Sadananda Danganavara, Babajana Mudhol, Mahesh Pattara, Shivakumara Menasinakai, Bhashasab Talewada, Lingaraja Angadi, Anwar Mudhol, Sameem Mulla, Maulali Mulla, Kumara Patil, Gangadhara Terura and Manjunatha Ullikashi, along with other community leaders and activists.