HUBBALLI: Hubli Electricity Supply Company Limited (HESCOM) has strengthened its transformer maintenance and replacement system to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers and farmers across its seven districts. The company has stocked about 3,100 transformers for emergency replacement.

HESCOM operates more than 3.46 lakh transformers across Dharwad, Gadag, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts. Around 20,000 new transformers are added to the network every year.

During the 2026‑27 financial year, 30,866 failed transformers were replaced, while another 31,608 were repaired and made ready for reuse, according to the company.

About 3,100 transformers ready

HESCOM has established 26 transformer banks across its jurisdiction to ensure quick replacement of damaged units. In the last one-and-a-half months, 750 transformers have been repaired and added to the available stock.

The district-wise stock includes 931 transformers in Belagavi, 532 in Bagalkot, 451 in Vijayapura, 376 in Uttara Kannada, 311 in Haveri, 253 in Dharwad and 202 in Gadag.

60 repair centres

The company operates 57 local transformer repair centres and three major facilities, including two in Hubballi and one in Belagavi. These 60 centres handle repair and restoration work.

Consumers can report transformer failures by calling the toll-free number 1800‑425‑4754. HESCOM officials will inspect complaints and arrange replacements.

Special priority is being given to farmers to prevent interruptions in electricity supply to irrigation pump sets. Officials will inspect reported failures and take steps for prompt replacement.

HESCOM said preventive maintenance, adequate stock and faster repairs would help reduce power interruptions and improve services.