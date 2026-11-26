MULGUND: Mulgund has earned recognition at the international level in sports, and the town is set to receive improved sports facilities to encourage young talent, MLA H.K. Patil said.

Speaking after inaugurating the construction of a swimming pool, Mr. Patil said an eight-acre sports complex was planned for the town. The proposed facilities include a sports ground, a swimming pool and an indoor stadium.

The swimming pool project, estimated to cost ₹3 crore, is being taken up jointly by the Gadag district administration and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

He said Mulgund had produced several notable personalities who had made valuable contributions to literature, culture, sports and public service. Their achievements had brought recognition to the region.

Mr. Patil said Gadag city had developed sports facilities for hockey, cricket and football, setting an example for other parts of the state. Seven swimming pools had been constructed in the Gadag constituency. Facilities for pickleball and archery had also been developed to encourage children to take up different sports.

He urged residents to make proper use of the available facilities. He said the aim was to provide a swimming pool, sports ground and children’s play facilities in Mulgund by 2027.

Presiding over the programme, Mallikarjuna Sri of Nurugha Math, associated with Mulgund Gavi Math, said education, sports, culture and moral values were important for children’s overall development. He expressed hope that the proposed sports ground would help young people develop their abilities.

Cultural centre in Sunkapur’s memory

Mr. Patil also announced a special grant to construct a cultural centre in memory of M.S. Sunkapur. The centre is expected to host literary, musical and cultural programmes. It will also honour the contributions of humourist Nayasena, Balaleela Mahanta Shivayogi and local sporting talent.

Several dignitaries attended the programme, including M.D. Battur, president of the Balaleela Mahanta Shivayogi Seva Samiti; S.M. Neelagunda; Gadag Zilla Panchayat CEO Mukul Jain; Shanmukhappa Badni; Dr S.C. Chavadi; Basavaraja Badni; B.V. Sunkapura; Yallavva Kavalura; Parashurama Vantakara; Nagaraja Deshpande; Siddu Patil; Mahantesha Neelagunda; Mahadevappa Gadada; K.L. Karigaudra; V.S. Neelagunda; Sarparaja Shekh; I.M. Shekh; and Aishwarya Karigara.

Sharanu Gogeri, Assistant Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, welcomed the gathering. Akasha Yalavigi offered prayers, while Varsha Barakera compered the programme.