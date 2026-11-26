Principal Kumar urged youth to understand the Constitution, exercise their voting rights responsibly, and elect representatives who uphold constitutional values.

CHITRADURGA: Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya urged young people to understand the ideals of the Constitution, make proper use of their rights and contribute to the nation’s progress.

She was speaking after inaugurating Constitution Day celebrations organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and Social Welfare Department at LIDKAR Bhavan on Thursday.

She said the Preamble reflected the spirit of the Constitution, which established India as a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular and Democratic Republic. It guaranteed equality and freedom to all citizens and prohibited discrimination based on caste and religion.

She explained that provisions such as reservation and other special measures were introduced to help disadvantaged communities achieve equality and become part of the mainstream. Citizens also had the right to seek justice through legal means and stage peaceful protests against injustice.

Paying tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar, she urged students to understand his contribution to nation-building. She advised youngsters to avoid wasting time on mobile phones and instead focus on education, discipline and building a successful future.

Ambedkar’s contribution recalled

Delivering a special lecture, thinker C.K. Maheshwarappa described the Constitution as a guiding document that promoted equality and protected every section of society. He recalled the contributions of the Constituent Assembly and praised Dr Ambedkar’s knowledge of economics, sociology and political science.

He urged students to study Ambedkar’s life and ideas and develop the determination to achieve their goals. He said India could become a global leader only by eliminating untouchability and ensuring social justice and equal opportunities for marginalised communities. He also warned against selling votes for money, calling it a threat to democracy.

Kumar, Principal of the Government College of Teacher Education, said voting was an important constitutional right and urged citizens to elect representatives who respected constitutional values. He stressed that young people should understand the Constitution and use their voting rights responsibly.

The Preamble was read aloud during the programme. Dignitaries also paid floral tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s portrait.

Those present included Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Mallikarjun, Assistant Director Parameshwarappa, District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee member J.J. Hatti Rajanna, divisional-level committee member Ravikumar, District Nomadic Tribes Implementation Committee member Manjunath, and community leaders Kumaraswamy and Ganesh.