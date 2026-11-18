MANGALURU: Outsourced employees of Government Polytechnic staged a protest near Clock Tower in Mangaluru demanding immediate payment of pending salaries, implementation of minimum wages and release of Provident Fund (PF) and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) benefits.

The protest was organised by the Government Polytechnic D Group Outsourced Employees’ Union, affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU). The employees also demanded strict action against Bengaluru-based Object Technologies, the contracting agency, and sought permanent employment instead of continuing under the outsourcing system.

Inaugurating the protest, CITU Dakshina Kannada district general secretary Sunil Kumar Bajal said employees working in laboratories, libraries, office maintenance and other non-teaching roles had been serving the institution for the past seven years. Despite their service, they were facing serious financial difficulties, he said.

Bajal alleged that the contractor had failed to pay monthly salaries from March 2026. Following the intervention of the Labour Department, wages for April, May, June and July were released. However, salaries for March, August, September and October remained unpaid. He also alleged that PF and ESI contributions from March to October had not been deposited.

He further claimed that employees were not receiving the minimum wages prescribed by the Central and State governments. Appointment letters, identity cards and bonuses had also not been provided. He alleged that workers, most of them women, were being treated unfairly.

CITU district leader Yogish Jappinamogaru criticised the Department of Technical Education for failing to address the grievances of outsourced workers. He said the department, as the principal employer, should take responsibility for their welfare.

Union president Purushottam Bangera, general secretary Tulasi Yeyyadi and DYFI district secretary Rizwan Harekal also addressed the gathering. Several union representatives led the demonstration.