Police station jurisdictions to be reviewed

CH NEWS BENGALURU State Director General and Inspector General of Police Dr M.A. Saleem has directed senior police officers to submit detailed proposals for restructuring the jurisdictions of police stations, taking into account changing population patterns, urbanisation, crime trends and traffic movement. The direction has been issued to all city Police Commissioners and Inspectors General of Police/Deputy Inspectors General of Police of all ranges. Excluding special police stations, Karnataka currently has 854 law and order police stations and 118 traffic police stations functioning across district and city police units. Over the years, several police station jurisdictions have witnessed changes due to increasing population density, expansion of urban areas and the emergence of new commercial and residential zones. Changes in the nature of crime and traffic movement have also resulted in varying workloads among police stations, with some units facing significantly higher demands. Dr Saleem has directed officials to study the workload of police stations within every functional unit and prepare detailed, unit-wise proposals for jurisdictional restructuring. The proposals are expected to focus on improving supervision and ensuring a more balanced distribution of workload among police stations. They will also consider the requirements of law and order management, investigation of criminal cases and traffic regulation. Officials have been instructed to submit the proposals at the earliest so that the restructuring can help improve the operational efficiency of police stations and enable better management of policing responsibilities in their respective areas.