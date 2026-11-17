MANGALURU: Kankanady police rescued 16 cattle allegedly being transported illegally in an egg delivery vehicle near Pumpwell in Mangaluru on Monday. Two persons, including the vehicle driver, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammed Rafiq (52), a native of Mysuru, who was driving the vehicle, and Rehman.

According to police sources, the police received information about cattle being transported illegally in a vehicle carrying the words ‘Star Egg’. Acting on the information, a police team intercepted the vehicle near Ujjodi, close to Pumpwell on National Highway 66, and searched it.

During the inspection, police found 16 cattle packed inside the vehicle under inhumane conditions. Egg trays had been stacked at the rear of the vehicle, while the cattle were crammed into the remaining space, leaving them with very little room to move.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the cattle had allegedly been brought from Yamakamaradi in Belagavi district and were being transported to Kasaragod in Kerala for slaughter.

The police rescued all 16 cattle and shifted them to a cowshed at Fajir for their safety and care.

The use of a vehicle meant for transporting eggs to carry cattle allegedly for slaughter has drawn attention to the illegal transportation. Police have registered a case and taken up further investigation to establish the circumstances of the transportation and identify any others involved in the alleged offence.

The arrested persons are being questioned as part of the investigation.