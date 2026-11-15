Police arrest accused absconding for nearly 20 years

MANGALURU: The crime team of ACP Mangaluru North has arrested a man who had been absconding for nearly 20 years in connection with two Long Pending Case (LPC) matters registered at Bajpe police station.

The accused has been identified as Manoj (44), a resident of Krishnabettu House in Karkala taluk of Udupi district. He was arrested on November 14 by the crime team of the ACP Mangaluru North Sub-Division following the execution of warrants issued in both cases.

The two cases against Manoj are connected to an incident that took place during the funeral procession of Polali Ananthu, who was killed in the communal riots of 2005. A scuffle reportedly broke out during the funeral procession, following which two separate cases were registered against Manoj at the Bajpe police station.

Both cases were subsequently taken up before the Third Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Mangaluru. However, Manoj failed to appear before the court during the proceedings and eventually went absconding.

According to the details of the investigation, Manoj had gone abroad in 2007. After returning from overseas, he reportedly settled in Kaudur village in Karkala taluk. Despite his return to India, he did not appear before the court in connection with the pending cases.

Following his continued absence, the court issued warrants in both matters. The cases were registered as 101/2005, which was subsequently numbered as LPC No. 26/2016, and 104/2005, which became LPC No. 50/2016.

The arrest was carried out on November 14 after the crime team traced Manoj and executed the pending warrants. His arrest brings an end to his nearly two-decade-long period of absconding in the two cases.

After completing the arrest formalities, the crime team handed over the accused to Bajpe police station for further legal action.

The arrest marks a significant development in the follow-up of long-pending criminal cases, particularly those in which accused persons have remained unavailable to the judicial system for extended periods. Manoj will now face further proceedings in connection with the two cases pending before the court.