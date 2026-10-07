PM Modi outlines ambitious goals for Viksit Bharat 2047

NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday outlined an ambitious roadmap for India’s future, including becoming a top-three global economy, building a self-reliant nation, emerging as a global manufacturing hub, hosting the Olympics and making further advances in space. He said the country’s collective confidence would help achieve these goals. Reflecting on completing 25 continuous years as head of government, Modi said the milestone was not an occasion for personal glorification. His journey began as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 and continued as Prime Minister. He recalled his earlier years of grassroots work and service in remote areas before entering administrative governance at the age of 50. Modi said his public life had been guided by a mission rather than personal ambition. Recalling his organisational work within the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said electoral prominence had never been his personal pursuit. He credited the values instilled during childhood for shaping his approach to public service and said collective effort remained essential for the country’s progress. He invoked his call for “Sabka Prayas”, or collective effort, and said India’s energy and self-confidence were extraordinary. He also referred to the achievements of Captain Machchhar and called on citizens to dedicate themselves to the nation. Modi said visionary policies combined with hard work would be necessary to realise India’s future ambitions ahead. The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that a Made-in-India aircraft would one day gain global recognition. He urged citizens not to become complacent and instead continue working with determination and dedication. His remarks came as he reflected on his quarter-century in executive governance and presented a series of long-term national goals centred on development, self-reliance, manufacturing, sports and space exploration.