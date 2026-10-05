PM Modi likely to address nation October 7

NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation on October 7 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium as part of the ‘Seva Jyoti’ programme, being organised by the Delhi BJP to mark his completion of 25 years in public life. According to BJP sources, preparations are underway for the programme, with around 5,000 people expected to attend the event. Ahead of the main gathering, ‘Seva Jyoti’ processions will be organised from organisational mandals across Delhi, with party workers and supporters expected to join before reaching the stadium. Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi MPs and MLAs, along with national and state office-bearers, are expected to participate. The celebrations are part of the broader ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, which includes several programmes in the national capital. On October 8, Union Health Minister JP Nadda is scheduled to attend an event at Bharat Mandapam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the Matiala Assembly constituency on October 9, where he is expected to inaugurate a sewage treatment plant project worth around Rs 12,000-13,000 crore. On October 10, Modi is scheduled to attend a programme at Pusa, where around 1,200 participants from a bike rally from Vadnagar and Varanasi are expected to join him. The Prime Minister is expected to address the participants. The week-long activities are aimed at highlighting seva, public participation and outreach as part of the celebrations. The Delhi BJP has been coordinating with organisational units and senior leaders for the week-long schedule. Large participation by party workers and members of the public is expected across the programmes, reflecting the party’s focus on public engagement and service activities during the celebrations.