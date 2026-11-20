NEW DELHI: India is strengthening its veterinary healthcare capabilities with the development of indigenous vaccines to protect livestock and poultry from infectious diseases, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the progress made over the past 12 years.

In a statement on Friday, the Prime Minister said several significant initiatives had been undertaken to improve farmers’ prosperity and empower rural India. He noted that indigenous vaccine development had helped safeguard animal health, minimise disease-related losses, improve farmers’ incomes and enhance the quality of life of farming communities.

Modi also highlighted the growing capabilities of India in veterinary healthcare, describing the development of domestic vaccines as an important step towards building a resilient and self-reliant agricultural ecosystem. He referred to an article by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, which explained how indigenous vaccines were helping protect livestock and poultry against infectious diseases.

Meanwhile, Chouhan dedicated India’s first indigenous vaccine against the H5N1 strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, to the nation in Bhopal.

Developed by the Bhopal-based ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD), the vaccine marks an important development in strengthening the country’s poultry disease-control infrastructure.

Bird flu outbreaks can cause significant economic disruption through mass culling, trade restrictions and declining poultry product prices, resulting in substantial financial losses for farmers.

Since India reported its first case in 2006, the country has witnessed more than 500 outbreaks involving the H5N1 and H5N8 subtypes.

Official estimates suggest a major outbreak could reduce India’s GDP growth by 1.5% and put more than 20% of the country’s poultry population at risk.