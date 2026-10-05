Pink Line systems work nears finish, trials likely by year-end

CH NEWS BENGALURU The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is entering the final phase of work on the Pink Line’s underground section, with trial runs expected to begin in November-December. The 13.76-km underground stretch from Dairy Circle to Nagavara forms part of the 21.25-km Pink Line. The line’s revised deadline for opening is March 2027. Its 7.5-km elevated section between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere is expected to be inaugurated later this month. Tunnelling on the underground section was completed in October 2024, while track-laying was finished in May this year. However, installation and integration of electrical, signalling, telecommunications, ventilation, firefighting and automatic fare collection systems have taken longer. A senior BMRCL official said the 750V DC third-rail system had been installed and energised at eight stations between Dairy Circle and Pottery Town, including MG Road. Work at the final four stations, from Tannery Road to Nagavara, is expected to be completed in about two weeks. Kinematic Envelope clearance has been completed between Dairy Circle and MG Road. Cabling connecting auxiliary substations, traction substations and environmental control and tunnel ventilation systems has also been completed. The underground section will be Bengaluru’s first Metro corridor equipped with Platform Screen Doors (PSDs). Equipment has been shipped from China and is expected to reach Chennai port soon. Trains will be moved between Dairy Circle and MG Road for Kinematic Envelope tests in the coming weeks. Full-line trials are expected within two to three months, followed by statutory approvals, including CMRS authorisation.