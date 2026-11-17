BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s newly inaugurated Namma Metro Pink Line recorded an enthusiastic response on its first working day, drawing heavy commuter footfall and visibly easing vehicular traffic congestion along the vital Bannerghatta Road corridor.

Following its formal launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initial 7.5-kilometer elevated operational stretch spanning from Kalena Agrahara to Suddagunte Palya (S.G. Palya) across six new stations witnessed a massive influx of residents abandoning personal automobiles in favor of rapid transit. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials reported that heavy commuter preference for the new route has created a multiplier effect across connecting corridors, triggering sharp spikes in passenger volume and interchange activity on the Yellow, Green, and Purple Lines.

The multi-level interchange facility at Jayadeva Hospital station which bridges the Pink Line with the Yellow Line, alongside the R.V. Road station connecting toward the Green Line, experienced intense passenger traffic throughout morning and evening peak hours. Commuters traveling from southern residential layouts such as Hulimavu, IIM Bangalore, and JP Nagar 4th Phase utilized the seamless connectivity to bypass traditional bottleneck zones, routing directly toward major commercial hubs like MG Road, Whitefield, and Challaghatta.

Having debuted over the weekend with an initial weekend ridership exceeding 33,400 passengers, transit authorities anticipated weekday figures to scale toward 100,000 users. To accommodate the surge, BMRCL operated train fleets at a high-frequency interval of every 8 minutes during peak hours and every 10 minutes during non-peak windows.

The immediate shift toward public transport brought noticeable relief to motorists navigating Bannerghatta Road. Traffic police and urban planners observed a measurable reduction in vehicular density, validating long-term infrastructure projections that mass transit integration can successfully alleviate chronic surface congestion on south Bengaluru’s primary arteries.