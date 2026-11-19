MYSURU: The Department of Posts, Government of India, has organised a national-level ‘Yuva Bharat Philately Quiz–2026’ to create awareness among young people about India’s history, culture, heritage, science, technology and national development.

The quiz will be based on commemorative postage stamps issued by the Department of Posts since India’s Independence. Organised under the theme ‘Vikas Aur Virasat’ (Development and Heritage), the competition aims to promote an interest in philately (stamp collection) among young people while familiarising them with the country’s rich historical and cultural legacy.

Young men and women between 18 and 25 years of age are eligible to participate. The age eligibility will be determined as on November 1, 2026. The questions will cover various subjects, including the background and significance of commemorative stamps issued after Independence, freedom fighters, national leaders, social reformers, art, literature, architecture, monuments, science, technology, space research, defence, sports, national and international events, important institutions, and India’s flora and fauna. The competition will be conducted in four stages: regional, circle, zonal and national levels. The first-stage regional-level competition will be held in Mysuru on November 23, 2026.

For registration and further details, interested candidates may contact mobile number 9880510465.