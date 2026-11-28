SHIVAMOGGA: Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) across Karnataka will launch a statewide non-cooperation movement from December 1 to 5, demanding the fulfilment of their service-related and administrative demands.

Announcing the agitation, Paramesh, Shivamogga District President of the Karnataka State Panchayat Development Officers’ Welfare Association, said the demands include upgrading all PDO posts to Group-B status, resolving the financial crisis faced by Gram Panchayats, providing promotions and ending unrealistic targets and administrative pressure.

The decision was taken at the association’s State Council meeting held on November 25. In a circular, State President Dilip Kumar B.M. has instructed all district units to organise the movement uniformly across Karnataka.

The association has urged the government to address the financial difficulties of Gram Panchayats and resolve the service-related issues of PDOs responsible for managing rural administration.

As part of the agitation, online services and other operations at Gram Panchayats will remain suspended during the five-day protest.

However, Paramesh clarified that essential services, including drinking water supply, street lighting and sanitation, would be exempted from the agitation in Gram Panchayats where adequate funds are available.

He appealed to PDOs across Shivamogga district to participate in the movement unitedly and said further action would be taken in accordance with the directions of the state association.