KALABURAGI: B.R. Patil, an MLA and vice-chairman of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, criticised IndusInd Insurance Company in a press statement. He said the insurer had recommended counting only 40 to 50 percent of crop losses in its assessment. Patil put the actual damage at 90 to 100 percent.

Patil called the insurer’s recommendation unfair to farmers. He said he would take to the streets and lead a protest against the company if farmers did not receive fair compensation. His demand was for the damage used to assess insurance claims to reflect the losses farmers had suffered.

Patil said severe drought had destroyed crops in Karnataka this year. He said the state government had requested drought relief from the Centre and that a central team had visited Karnataka to assess the damage. The relief request was made under state and national disaster management guidelines.