Patil attacks Congress with Pakistan merger remark

Gadag Former Karnataka Minister C.C. Patil launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that the country would face serious consequences if the party returned to power at the Centre. He controversially remarked that India could merge with Pakistan if the reins of the country fell into Congress hands. Patil was speaking to reporters after attending the birth centenary celebrations of former Karnataka Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde at Kalyan Kendra in Gadag. He also criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s administration, alleging that the government had failed to deliver on its promises. Comparing the State government to a plane that had reached the runway but was unable to take off, Patil alleged that the Congress was attempting to divert public attention from its failures by raising issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Central government. Patil further questioned the Congress over its allegations concerning EVMs. He asked whether EVMs had functioned properly when the Congress won 133 seats and questioned why doubts were being raised about the machines after the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. He said the State government should adopt a rational approach while dealing with technical and administrative issues. Patil pointed out that chief ministers could not be expected to be experts in every field and suggested that governments should have committees comprising technical experts and officials to examine such matters.