Parineeti Chopra takes on a fearless reporting role

Actress Parineeti Chopra is preparing for a new role in the upcoming investigative thriller Reporting Live, where she plays a reporter who refuses to stop searching for the truth. The film, inspired by true events, follows a reporter and her cameraman, played by Parineeti Chopra and Deven Bhojani. Their investigation into illegal sand mining takes them into a dangerous world involving powerful people, crime and survival. Talking about her character, Parineeti said she was quickly attracted to the role because of its curiosity and fearless nature. She described the character as someone who keeps looking for answers and does not stop until she finds the truth. “This is my second inning with Netflix this year, in the thriller genre, but with a new avatar,” Parineeti said. She also said that working with the ensemble made the experience more special. The trailer shows how illegal sand mining has become a major business, where asking difficult questions can bring serious danger. After a fatal incident, the reporter and cameraman begin investigating. As they move deeper into the case, every answer creates another question and every new lead brings another threat. The film also stars Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain and Shekhar Suman. Directed and co-written by Dhruv Tripathi, with Mihir Jadhav, the film is produced by Partha Kiran Thakur and Joshua Shirsath. Reporting Live will premiere on Netflix on October 9. Parineeti was last seen in Shaque: Trust No One, which premiered on Netflix on September 24.