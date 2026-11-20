MANDYA: Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Mohankumar, popularly known as Kirangooru Papu, has urged the Mandya Deputy Commissioner to recommend disciplinary action against Srirangapatna Tahsildar Chetana Yadav and Sriranganathaswamy Temple Executive Officer M. Uma over alleged negligence in their duties.

According to Papu, the Deputy Commissioner issued show-cause notices to both officials on October 28, 2026, seeking explanations within seven days. He alleged that the officials had failed to respond to public petitions, complaints and Right to Information (RTI) applications within the prescribed time. He also accused them of not regularly attending their offices and failing to address the grievances of farmers and the public.

Papu further alleged negligence in protecting government and Muzrai temple properties. He claimed that officials had failed to submit proper documents and provide adequate information to government lawyers in court cases involving alleged encroachments. He also questioned the handling of land records dating back to 1952 and alleged that government interests were not being properly protected.

He said that despite directions from senior authorities and legal proceedings, the matter remained unresolved. He urged the Deputy Commissioner to forward a report to the government recommending disciplinary action against the two officials and their transfer to ensure better administration.

Papu also sought a detailed inquiry into the temple’s administrative activities, including the annual Jatramahotsava, Rathasapthami, Venkataramana Jatre and special darshan arrangements during Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

He demanded an audit of the expenditure incurred during these events.

Warning of further action, Papu said he would approach the investigating agencies and senior authorities if his demands were not addressed.