YADGIR: Farmers drying harvested paddy on State and National Highways in the Krishna command area have become a major safety concern, with the practice obstructing traffic and increasing the risk of road accidents.

Shahapur police have warned farmers against using roads for drying and threshing agricultural produce, threatening legal action against violators.

Paddy harvesting under the Kharif season is currently in full swing across the region. However, instead of preparing threshing yards in their agricultural fields, some farmers are transporting harvested paddy in tractors and spreading it on plastic tarpaulins along highways and adjoining roads for drying.

In several locations, the paddy occupies a considerable portion of the road, leaving limited space for vehicles and disrupting the smooth movement of traffic.

Motorist Vishwaradhya said the practice was causing considerable inconvenience to commuters. He pointed out that workers toss the paddy into the air to separate the grains from husk and other waste. During this process, dust and agricultural waste spread across the road, sometimes entering the eyes of motorists and affecting their visibility.

The situation becomes particularly dangerous at night, as heaps of paddy spread along the roadside are difficult for drivers to notice, increasing the possibility of accidents.

Farmer Nagappa also expressed concern over the practice and said agricultural waste should not be dumped on public roads. He appealed to fellow farmers to act responsibly and urged the police to prevent such activities in the interest of public safety.