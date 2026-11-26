KALABURAGI: Sewage from overflowing drains has spilled onto roads in Jambaga (B), a village in Kalaburagi taluk. Residents said the dirty water covered parts of the road so thoroughly that it was hard to tell where the road ended and the drain began. People walking and those using vehicles have had to pass through the sewage.

The village comes under the Kallahangaraga Gram Panchayat and lies in the constituency of BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimood. Villagers said they had brought the problem to the attention of panchayat development officers but were still waiting for a lasting solution. They asked officials to visit and see the condition of the roads and drains for themselves.

Residents said stagnant sewage had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. By about 5 pm, they said, the mosquitoes made it difficult to sit or stand outside their homes. Villagers said they were worried about the risk of illness, especially for children and older residents.

The residents said the problem affects them daily and criticised the panchayat for failing to resolve it after they complained.