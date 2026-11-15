Over 40 farmers allege ₹1.30 crore paddy payment fraud

DAVANAGERE: More than 40 farmers from Ranebennur taluk have accused the owners of Dandothi Rice Mill in Davanagere of failing to pay ₹1.30 crore for paddy purchased from them.

Alleging that the mill management has been evading payment and threatening those demanding their dues, the farmers have launched an indefinite day-and-night protest in front of the mill.

The farmers from Eeladalli, Uddaghatta and Belur villages reportedly sold their paddy to the mill, owned by Srinivas, through an intermediary named Siddappa.

According to the farmers, the mill management initially offered prices higher than the prevailing market rate and assured them that payments would be made in cash. However, after receiving the paddy consignments, the owners allegedly changed their stand and began delaying payments, citing RTGS bank transfers as the mode of settlement.

The farmers claim that an outstanding amount of approximately ₹1.30 crore remains unpaid.

The farmers further alleged that Srinivas and his associates threatened them when they approached the mill seeking payment. Frustrated by repeated delays, more than 40 farmers gathered outside the premises and began their protest. They also alleged that the owner left the premises as the protesters assembled.

“This is the fruit of our hard work, not anybody’s personal property. Pay us for our paddy or return the paddy itself,” the protesting farmers demanded.

Farmer Shanthamma Barki broke down during the protest, expressing concern over the financial difficulties faced by farming families who had borrowed money to cultivate their crops.

Farmers, along with intermediary Siddappa and farmer leader Maganahalli Manjunath, urged the authorities to intervene and ensure that their dues were recovered.

The protesters have demanded immediate payment of the outstanding amount and said they would continue their agitation until their grievances were addressed.