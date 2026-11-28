UTTARA KANNADA: Residents of Uttara Kannada district and the Akka Foundation Trust have strongly opposed the proposed Bedthi-Varada river-linking project, estimated to cost ₹9,652.7 crore, citing potential damage to forest resources, biodiversity and the livelihoods of local communities.

They have urged the state government to withdraw the ongoing Detailed Project Report (DPR) process and abandon the project.

In a memorandum submitted to the state government, the residents and the foundation demanded the withdrawal of directions to expedite the DPR preparation, surveys and land acquisition procedures. They expressed concern that the project could cause irreversible environmental damage in the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats region.

The foundation had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Water Development Agency (NWDA), requesting a halt to the river-diversion project. In its response to communications dated November 12 and 17, the NWDA reportedly clarified that the state government has the authority to stop the DPR preparation process.

However, during a meeting chaired by Water Resources Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy on November 17, officials were reportedly instructed to speed up the DPR preparation, surveys and land acquisition process.

According to the foundation and local residents, the project could destroy between 500 and 600 acres of forest land. They also warned that around 17,421 plant species and more than 420 animal and bird species could face threats. The diversion may also increase the risk of landslides in sensitive areas of the Western Ghats.

The project proposes to divert 18.5 TMC of water into the Varada and Tungabhadra river basins to provide irrigation to approximately 70,053 hectares of agricultural land.

However, residents argue that the Bedthi River carries substantial surplus water only between July and September. During the remaining nine months, its flow remains low. They fear the diversion could reduce water availability for villages along the riverbanks.