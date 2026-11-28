DAVANAGERE: A farmer from the outskirts of Davanagere has lost ₹13.78 lakh after falling victim to an online fraud involving promises of easy money through a screenshot-based earning scheme.

According to the complaint filed at the CEN Police Station, a woman identifying herself as Neha Agarwal contacted the farmer through Telegram. She promised him ₹50 for every screenshot sent after adding specified products to an online wishlist. By submitting 30 screenshots daily, he was assured an income of ₹1,500.

After agreeing, the farmer received a link and submitted the requested details. To gain his confidence, the fraudsters initially transferred ₹5,146 to his bank account. They later persuaded him to invest money, promising higher returns.

Trusting their assurances, the farmer transferred a total of ₹13.78 lakh between July 19 and September 26. The website provided by the fraudsters displayed an investment balance of ₹15 lakh.

However, when he attempted to withdraw the amount, they demanded another ₹1.75 lakh as tax. When he refused, they stopped responding.

Realizing that he had been cheated, the farmer approached the CEN Police Station and lodged a complaint. The incident highlights the growing threat of online investment fraud through Telegram and other social media platforms.