NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday called for greater use of modern technology, digitisation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to strengthen the management and protection of defence land. Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Defence Estates Organisation in New Delhi, he stressed the need to secure defence assets, prevent encroachments and ensure timely availability of land for the operational requirements of the Armed Forces.

Birla highlighted that the organisation manages and safeguards more than 1.7 million acres of defence land. He said accurate, secure and accessible land records were essential for effective administration.

The Speaker identified encroachment as a major concern and praised efforts to protect defence properties through surveys and accurate measurements. He stressed that such measures should be carried out without causing unnecessary disputes or difficulties for civilians. Timely access to land and suitable conditions for defence establishments, he added, were important for national security.

Birla also emphasised the need to preserve the historical and environmental character of military cantonments. He said their green spaces, forests and heritage should be protected while planning development in response to urban growth.

As the organisation enters its second century, Birla urged officers and employees to combine institutional experience with the technical knowledge of younger personnel. He expressed confidence that technological advancement and public service would strengthen the organisation’s ability to protect defence land, support military preparedness and preserve cantonment heritage.