Officials urged to expedite Srirangapatna Dasara preparations

CH NEWS, MANDYA Srirangapatna MLA A.B. Ramesh Bandisiddegowda directed officials to complete all logistical arrangements to ensure the orderly conduct of the upcoming Srirangapatna Dasara festivities, including the Yuva Sambhrama youth festival. The legislator visited the Srirangapatna Taluk Stadium to inspect ongoing groundwork, assessing the main stage setup, public seating, illumination, and acoustics. He told administrators that visitors must face no discomfort, demanding streamlined entry and exit channels alongside designated parking areas to curb vehicular congestion. He also ordered security barricades at vulnerable spots, regular sanitation of restrooms, dedicated green rooms for performing artists, convenient transport links, and organized food stalls. Emphasizing department coordination, he urged staff to meet strict deadlines. Bandisiddegowda later inspected the historic Bannimantap grounds, the site for the festival's official inauguration. He instructed municipal workers to maintain high cleanliness standards across the open grounds and around the nearby water pond. The lawmaker stressed the need for strict surveillance to avoid untoward episodes, directing officials to provide spacious shamianas and quality meals for visiting folk artists. He noted that advance preparation is vital to showcase the cultural grandeur of Dasara without inconveniencing dignitaries or the public. Meanwhile, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara conducted a separate inspection across the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple premises, where traditional cultural programs and a cow-milking contest are scheduled. Touring the grounds, the Deputy Commissioner instructed staff to supply continuous drinking water through reverse osmosis units, keep public walkways clean, and spread gravel over dusty paths to ensure unhindered movement. Authorities across departments were asked to maintain basic amenities, proper hygiene, and essential crowd-management measures, ensuring that devotees and tourists enjoy a seamless, festive experience during the celebrations.

Officials review preparations for Cauvery Arathi event

Srirangapatna MLA A.B. Ramesh Bandisiddegowda and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara inspected arrangements at the Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir ahead of the grand Cauvery Arathi celebrations, instructing administrative departments to ensure seamless execution. The lawmaker directed engineers to maintain adequate water levels at the venue to create a scenic environment. Anticipating high public turnout, authorities established two temporary bus stations with drinking water facilities to manage three hundred shuttle buses. Designated parking lots behind the local degree college will segregate four-wheelers and buses to avert gridlock. Officials were instructed to install floodlights, generator backups, signboards, and temporary toilets around all arrival zones. Superintendent of Police Dr. V.J. Shobharani ordered police deployment, crowd barricades, and towing services along main arterial corridors. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara called for round-the-clock public address announcements and surveillance cameras to monitor crowd movement. Earlier in the day, the dignitaries attended the taluk-level Youth Parliament competition at Srirangapatna's TAECMS Hall. Addressing young participants, Dr. Kumara urged students to embrace constitutional values, constructive dialogue, and mutual respect to strengthen democratic traditions. Coordinated preparations remain in high gear to ensure safety and discipline.