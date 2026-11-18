CHITRADURGA: Parents should ensure that eligible girls receive the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to protect them against cervical cancer, Taluk Health Officer Dr. B.V. Girish said.

He was speaking at an awareness programme organised on Tuesday at Ajjappanahalli Anganwadi Centre in Chitradurga taluk. The programme was jointly organised by the District Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Division, the Taluk Health Officer’s office and Yelagodu Primary Health Centre to address parents’ concerns about HPV vaccination.

Dr. Girish explained the importance of HPV vaccination and urged parents not to believe unverified rumours about the vaccine.

Deputy District Health Education Officer Govindareddy Konnuru highlighted the growing concern over cancer and explained that persistent HPV infection is the main cause of cervical cancer. He encouraged parents to make use of government vaccination facilities.

Taluk Health Education Officer B. Moogappa also appealed to the public to make use of the government’s free vaccination programme and support efforts to prevent cervical cancer.

Village leader Mahammad Rafi urged residents to cooperate with health officials and utilise government healthcare services. Primary Health Safety Officer Parveen said six girls in the village were eligible for vaccination and appealed to their parents to come forward.

Mubinabanu, headmistress of the Government Urdu School, assistant teachers Jamirabanu and Rajappa, and several mothers attended the programme. Health Inspector Kuchela G.M.T. coordinated the event.