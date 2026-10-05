Officials told to clear parking on Dinnur Road

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed officials to prevent vehicle parking on Dinnur Main Road and take steps to ensure smooth movement of traffic. During an inspection of Dinnur Main Road from Ambedkar Medical College to Devegowda Circle, Rao observed that the road width varies between 9-10 metres at some places and 6-7 metres at others. As the road carries heavy traffic, vehicles parked on the road were causing problems for commuters. Rao instructed officials to coordinate with Traffic Police authorities and take necessary measures to stop parking on the road. He also directed the Chief Engineer to examine the possibility of acquiring properties needed to widen narrow stretches of Dinnur Main Road. At Devegowda Circle, he observed increasing traffic congestion due to the absence of a free left turn. He directed officials to examine available space near a private apartment and the property opposite it and prepare a plan to provide a free left turn. The Chief Commissioner also inspected Tannery Road, where white-topping work is under way. He directed officials to examine the possibility of widening a narrow stretch near the Venkateshwara Swamy Temple using available Corporation land. Culvert Work To Be Completed Soon White-topping work on a 700-metre stretch of Amruthahalli 18th Cross Road has been completed. BESCOM utility shifting, buffer and footpath works are under way. The Project Implementation Unit is constructing a culvert across the stormwater drain. Rao noticed that the culvert was being built higher than the road and instructed officials to construct it at road level. He also noticed sewage entering the stormwater drain and spoke to BWSSB officials. He directed them to identify the source and prevent sewage from entering the drain. On K.V. Jayaram Road near Jakkur, white-topping work is under way on a 2.1-km stretch, with 250 metres completed. Rao directed officials to take immediate action to provide a free left turn near Krishna Sagar Hotel to improve traffic movement. Chief Engineers Dr. Raghavendra Prasad, Sanjeev Raj and Mahadesh, along with other officials, were present during the inspection.