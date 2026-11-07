Officials directed to resolve public grievances within deadlines

CH NEWS, Manchenahalli Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu has directed government officials to ensure that all public applications received under the 'Praja Seve Andolana' are resolved within the stipulated timeframe. He stressed that people should not be forced to make repeated visits to government offices to get their work done. He was speaking after inaugurating the taluk-level campaign at the Government High School in Manchenahalli village. Prabhu said nearly 5,000 land subdivision (Podi) cases had been resolved across the district during the past year. Applications are now being received through online software, with measures in place to ensure timely disposal. He urged officials to understand public grievances and provide permanent solutions rather than merely closing applications. 6,000 Property Documents Planned Under the Revenue Village Campaign, around 6,000 property documents (Hakku Patras) are proposed for distribution in Manchenahalli taluk. Measurements of 650 sites have been completed, while 525 land grant applications have been settled. Revenue records are also being digitised under the Bhu Suraksha scheme. The administration is developing housing sites across approximately 1,800 acres, including 800 acres already sanctioned for the purpose. Yettinahole Project Progress The Deputy Commissioner said pipeline work under the Yettinahole project was expected to be completed by June-July next year, with water supply to the district targeted by the end of 2027. He also highlighted welfare measures for workers, distribution of equipment to more than 2,500 workers in each taluk and efforts to fill vacant Anganwadi positions. A total of 656 applications were received across the district during the campaign by 5.30 pm. Some pension applications were resolved immediately, while officials assured that the remaining petitions would be addressed within the prescribed timeframe. Officials from various departments attended the programme at different locations across the district.