Food Safety Officials Inspect Surathkal Bakeries

Mangaluru Acting on the instructions of Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader, food safety officials conducted inspections at several cake and ice cream outlets in Surathkal to check the use of artificial colours and ensure compliance with food safety and hygiene standards. The inspection drive was led by Dakshina Kannada District Food Safety Designated Officer Dr. Praveen Kumar CH. The team inspected franchise outlets selling cakes and ice creams supplied by cloud kitchens and centralised cake manufacturing units operating in the region. During the inspections, officials collected samples of cakes and sent them for laboratory analysis to determine whether artificial colours had been used in their preparation. The initiative aimed to identify potentially harmful ingredients and ensure that food products sold to consumers complied with prescribed safety standards. Officials warned manufacturers against using harmful artificial colours to improve the appearance of cakes and other confectionery products. They instructed food businesses to maintain proper quality standards, follow hygienic preparation practices and avoid adding artificial colours while preparing sweets. The inspection team also conducted surprise visits to local hotels to examine kitchen cleanliness, food handling practices and overall hygiene conditions. Samples of raw materials and ingredients used in food preparation were collected and forwarded for laboratory testing. During the drive, officials identified establishments that failed to maintain the required hygiene standards and issued notices directing them to address the shortcomings. The inspections formed part of efforts to monitor food quality and strengthen compliance among food businesses. Further action regarding the collected samples will depend on laboratory findings and applicable food safety regulations.

"Manufacturers must maintain quality and hygiene standards and avoid using harmful artificial colours in cakes and sweets." - Food Safety Inspection Team (Official instructions).