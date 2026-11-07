Bengaluru North Corporation organizes e-Khata camps

BENGALURU Civic administration in Karnataka's capital reached a new milestone this week as property holders experienced streamlined municipal services through a targeted administrative push. Under the direction of Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and the active guidance of Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, specialized e-Khata service camps were successfully organized across multiple Assistant Revenue Officer offices under the banner of the ‘My e-Khata, My Right’ initiative. The civic camps were specifically designed to facilitate seamless access to essential property-related documentation, resolving long-standing administrative backlogs. Citizens gathered at local sub-division offices spanning Byatarayanapura, Vidyaranyapura, K.G. Halli, Pulakeshinagar, Maruthi Seva Nagar, HBR Layout, Dasarahalli, Yeshwanthpur, Shettihalli, Hebbal, J.C. Nagar, Yelahanka, and Yelahanka New Town, to process crucial applications. Services rendered during the single-day initiative included direct e-Khata generation, Khata transfers and mutations, necessary administrative corrections, critical conversions from B-Khata to A-Khata categories, and the issuance of brand-new property records. According to official statistics released following the camps, municipal authorities received a total of 68 new applications across all service categories. Demonstrating high administrative efficiency, officials successfully disposed of 55 applications during the day. Specifically, the processing breakdown revealed 24 standard e-Khata applications received with 24 disposed, 7 mutation transfers handled with 6 cleared, and 27 administrative corrections processed with 20 resolved. Furthermore, citizens submitted 8 requests for B-to-A Khata conversions yielding 4 immediate clearances along with 2 new Khata requests, resulting in 1 disposal. A remainder of 26 applications remained under review pending further document verification, while 8 official e-tickets were registered for tracking. Corporation officials actively engaged with attendees, offering detailed guidance regarding required legal paperwork, procedural norms, and the real-time status of pending files. Municipal leaders emphasized that the ongoing campaign aims to eradicate bureaucratic delays, enhance transparency, and ensure that citizens can secure their property rights conveniently. The Bengaluru North City Corporation has announced plans to sustain these decentralized camps to make municipal governance increasingly efficient and accessible.