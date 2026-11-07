GBA honors achievers with Puneeth Rajkumar awards

BENGALURU Cultural pride and municipal commitment took center stage this week as the Greater Bengaluru Authority hosted the 71st Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations alongside a prestigious awards ceremony. Organized by the GBA Kannada Association and municipal corporation employees, the landmark event served as a platform to honor distinguished achievers from across Karnataka with the coveted 'Karnataka Ratna Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar Award'. The celebration commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting led by Chief Commissioner M. Maheshwar Rao, alongside eminent film personalities T.S. Nagabharana and S. Narayan, former Mayor J. Huchappa, retired IAS officer Dr. C. Somashekhar, and other prominent civic leaders and association executives. Addressing the gathering, Chief Commissioner Rao underscored that municipal administration accords top priority to the regional language. He emphasized that Kannada must be actively utilized within all official administrative offices, advocating that everyone residing within the state should embrace and use the language daily. He praised municipal officers and employees for their exceptional service, noting that their dedication has driven Bengaluru's rise as a globally recognized metropolis. Renowned director T.S. Nagabharana highlighted the rich historical heritage of Karnataka and called for continuous linguistic preservation within the education system. He noted that municipal schools continue to perform admirably despite the widespread preference for English-medium institutions, urging stakeholders to nurture Kannada in the minds of the younger generation. He also suggested encouraging non-Kannada speakers to learn the language through affection and integrating it seamlessly into daily employment and commerce. Actor and director S. Narayan praised the city's sanitation workforce as true cleanliness warriors, paying homage to the historical figures who fought for state unification. Reflecting on the legacy of the late actor Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, he noted that the beloved star earned widespread adoration through his divine simplicity and exceptional character. The awards ceremony recognized luminaries across art, literature, journalism, and public service, including actors Balaraj and Sharath Lohitashwa, folk singer Gururaj Hoskote, and actress Bhavani Prakash. Organizers reiterated their commitment to promoting regional culture internationally.