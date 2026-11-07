Ensure tourist-friendly facilities at Mysuru Govt Museum: Commissioner

Mysuru: Dr. P. Shivaraju, Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, Government of Karnataka, visited the Government Museum in Mysuru on Saturday and inspected its facilities. During the visit, he instructed the officials and staff working at the museum to ensure that all necessary basic amenities were provided to tourists and students visiting the institution. Dr. Shivaraju emphasised the need to create a tourist-friendly environment at the museum to enhance the experience of visitors. The department's officials and employees must take the necessary measures to ensure that visitors, particularly students, were provided with adequate facilities and a comfortable atmosphere.

He stressed that the museum should offer a welcoming environment for tourists and educational groups, enabling them to explore its collections and heritage exhibits with ease. The Commissioner also reviewed the existing arrangements and underscored the importance of improving visitor amenities to make the museum more accessible and convenient for the public. Department officials and staff members concerned were present during the inspection.