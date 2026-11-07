“Police Recover 300 Missing Phones Worth ₹60 Lakh”

Kalaburagi Kalaburagi City Police have recovered 300 lost and stolen mobile phones worth around ₹60 lakh by using CEIR and E-Lost portals, tracing devices across six states. City Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D. announced the recovery at a press conference at his office. Police personnel from various stations, along with the CEN Police Station team, jointly carried out the operation. Of the 300 phones recovered, 230 were traced in Karnataka, 28 in Maharashtra, 22 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Telangana, six in Uttar Pradesh and one in Kerala. Within Kalaburagi city limits, 158 phones were recovered, while 26 were traced from other parts of the district. The remaining devices were recovered from Vijayapura, Bidar, Raichur, Bengaluru, Ballari, Yadgir, Chitradurga and Kolar. Chowk Police Station topped the recovery list with 47 phones. CEN and Suburban Police Stations recovered 38 each, followed by University Police Station with 36 and M.B. Nagar with 30. Other stations also contributed to the operation. The recovered devices included 68 Redmi, 52 Vivo, 41 Oppo, 36 OnePlus and 25 Samsung phones, along with several other brands. Commissioner Sharanappa advised people to report lost phones through the E-Lost portal and block them using the CEIR portal. He also urged users to keep the 'Find My Device' feature active. He appreciated the officers and personnel who helped trace and recover the phones.