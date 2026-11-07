Minister Dr Yatindra Inaugurates Modern ICU at K.R. Hospital

Mysuru Urban Development Minister and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. Yatindra Siddaramaiah on Saturday inaugurated a newly established, well-equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at K.R. Hospital in Mysuru. It is aimed at strengthening public healthcare services and providing quality medical treatment to patients. The new ICU has been established with the objective of ensuring that poor and middle-class patients receive timely and quality medical care, particularly during medical emergencies. Equipped with advanced medical facilities, the unit is expected to significantly improve the hospital's capacity to handle critical cases and provide specialised treatment. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister highlighted the importance of strengthening government healthcare institutions to ensure that quality medical services were accessible to all sections of society. The availability of modern medical infrastructure in government hospitals would greatly benefit economically weaker sections and middle-class families who depend on public healthcare facilities.

The newly inaugurated ICU is expected to provide enhanced treatment facilities for patients requiring intensive medical attention. With the addition of the unit, K.R. Hospital will be better equipped to manage emergencies and cater to patients suffering from critical health conditions. The facility is also expected to benefit people from Mysuru and neighbouring regions who seek treatment at the hospital, one of the major government healthcare institutions in the district. The establishment of the advanced ICU is part of the broader effort to improve healthcare infrastructure and ensure that patients receive appropriate treatment without having to depend entirely on private hospitals. The new facility is expected to strengthen the hospital's emergency care services and improve its ability to provide timely medical intervention to patients in need of critical care. The inauguration marked another step towards enhancing the healthcare infrastructure at K.R. Hospital, which caters to a large number of patients from Mysuru city, surrounding rural areas and neighbouring districts. The Minister reiterated the importance of making government hospitals more efficient and patient-friendly by improving medical facilities and ensuring access to quality treatment. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Yukesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Shobha, Dean Dr. Mudassir, senior doctors and hospital staff were present. The addition of the modern ICU is expected to enhance the hospital's critical care capabilities and provide greater access to advanced medical treatment for the public, particularly those who cannot afford expensive healthcare services in private hospitals.