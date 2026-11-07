Overwhelming response for e-Khatha drive in Mysuru

Mysuru The three-day special E-Khata campaign organised by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) from November 5 to 7 has concluded successfully, receiving an encouraging response from the public. A total of 1,793 applications were received during the special drive, aimed at facilitating property owners in obtaining e-Khata documents. On Saturday, the final day of the campaign, the civic body received 638 applications, reflecting the continued enthusiasm among citizens to avail themselves of the facility. It received 740 applications on Nov 5, 415 applications on Nov 6 and 638 applications on Nov 7.

The special campaign was organised to streamline the E-Khata process and provide greater convenience to property owners by enabling them to submit their applications through a dedicated initiative.

Appreciating the dedicated efforts of the data entry operators who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the campaign, MCC Commissioner extended special Diwali greetings to them. As a gesture of appreciation, the Commissioner distributed mementoes and sweets to the data entry operators, acknowledging their valuable contribution and commitment to public service. The Commissioner praised their efforts in handling the applications efficiently and helping the civic administration ensure a smooth and successful implementation of the special E-Khata drive. The Mysuru City Corporation also conveyed its heartfelt gratitude to all officers, employees and members of the public who extended their cooperation and support in making the campaign a success.

Distribution of e-khatha on Nov 18 The MCC has announced that E-Khata documents pertaining to all eligible applications received during the campaign will be distributed on November 18, 2026. The distribution will commence at 10 am at the Mysuru City Corporation's Central Office. The civic body has reiterated its commitment to improving citizen services and simplifying property-related administrative procedures through special public outreach initiatives.