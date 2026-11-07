Minister Puttarangasetty opens MYMUL stall at Dasara Exhibition ground

Mysuru Animal Husbandry Minister Puttarangasetty expressed appreciation after gaining an overview of the functioning of the Mysuru District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (MYMUL), including dairy farming by rural families, the role of Bulk Milk Cooling (BMC) centres in promoting dairy development and the use of high-tech milk purification equipment.

The minister formally inaugurated the MYMUL stall at the Mysuru Dasara Exhibition ground and went through the information displayed at the stall on Friday. He examined models of machinery used for milk collection at dairy centres and listened to detailed explanations of various government schemes. He also gathered information on the assistance extended by the milk union to farmers. The minister viewed an informative display depicting the scientific process through which milk collected from individual farmers is processed and transformed into milk packets and various dairy products. Speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed Silk Department and Animal Husbandry Department stalls at the Dasara Exhibition Authority premises, he said the initiative was aimed at familiarising the public with the functioning of MYMUL. “Every member of the public should know how the Mysuru District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union functions. They should also be introduced to milk, curd, butter, peda, Mysore Pak and other dairy products. Only about 60 per cent of the milk produced can be sold as milk. The remaining quantity has to be converted into other products and marketed. Hence, efforts are being made to familiarise people with these products,” he said.

Price hike defended

Responding to a question on the increase in milk prices, Puttarangasetty said the Opposition was bound to criticise the government’s decisions. “Isn’t it the job of the Opposition to oppose? Let them protest against the price hike. The Opposition is there to portray good initiatives as bad. But shouldn’t the farmers be the ones to express their views?”.

He said the milk union received 1.20 crore litres of milk per day, of which 60 per cent was sold as milk, while the remaining quantity was converted into by-products and marketed. “This is not the first time milk prices have been increased. Prices were revised in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as well. We have been revising prices from time to time. We have also instructed officials to reduce the price of curd as much as possible. A reduction of around Rs. 2 may be possible,” he said.

The minister maintained that the State government had increased milk prices sincerely with the objective of benefiting farmers. The BJP leaders must to question price hikes effected by the Union government as well and speak in favour of the people.

MYMUL Managing Director K.N. Suresh Naik, senior officials, staff members and office-bearers of the employees’ union were present.