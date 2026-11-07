BNCC completes first week of ‘ward one’ campaign

BENGALURU Civic infrastructure and cleanliness efforts in Karnataka's capital have received a major boost following the successful completion of the first week of the ‘Ward One’ campaign. Launched on November 1 under the direction of Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and the active guidance of Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, the multi-agency initiative focuses on transforming neighborhood living conditions. During the inaugural week spanning November 1 to 7, intensive civic operations covered 84.5 kilometers of roadways across various municipal divisions. Municipal teams prioritized critical urban needs, including smooth road surfaces, footpath clearance, drain desilting, and green space maintenance. Notable achievements include the successful repair of 145 potholes, the clearing of 208 garbage blackspots yielding 182 tonnes of waste, and the removal of 797 tonnes of construction debris from 762 collection points. Furthermore, civic workers cleared pedestrian obstructions from 173 footpath locations, enhanced 20 major road junctions, and desilted 8.44 kilometers of roadside drains alongside 0.94 kilometers of stormwater drains. Public safety and aesthetics also improved significantly with the installation of 56 new streetlights, the repair of 154 existing fixtures, the cleaning of 90 parks, and the removal of 673 unauthorized flex boards and banners. Additionally, authorities impounded 100 abandoned or illegally parked vehicles, pruned 190 tree branches, and resolved 135 on-the-spot public grievances. Enforcement squads inspected 639 commercial establishments, penalizing 261 violators to collect ₹7,22,400 in fines for solid waste management, plastic, and licensing breaches. The campaign operates through cross-departmental coordination with agencies like BESCOM, BWSSB, and the Traffic Police. Officials reaffirmed their dedication to building a clean, pedestrian-friendly city