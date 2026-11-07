HDK and Kharge clash over KPSC

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Escalating political hostilities frequently manifest in fierce verbal skirmishes between prominent state and central leaders, bringing underlying administrative controversies, recruitment scandals, and economic debates to the forefront. A fresh round of political friction has erupted in Karnataka as Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy launched a scathing personal and political counter-attack against State Home Minister Priyank Kharge amid an intensifying controversy surrounding the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). Addressing party workers and the media at J.P. Bhavan, Union Minister Kumaraswamy strongly criticized Minister Kharge over ongoing recruitment irregularities, delivering sharp remarks regarding political rhetoric. Responding to Kharge's prior allegations labeling him the "father of KPSC scandals," Kumaraswamy defended his political record, asking whether he was responsible for irregularities in Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) or veterinary officer examinations. He pointed out that the KPSC scandal only surfaced because of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids and questioned how accused officials like Jnanendra were sheltered. The controversy has deepened with the state government transferring recruitment responsibilities from the KPSC to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). However, Kumaraswamy contended that systemic scandals and financial irregularities persist, citing past investigative findings by the Deshpande committee and calling for recruitment examinations to be postponed until transparency is ensured. Furthermore, dismissing a political challenge from Kharge regarding electoral seat counts, Kumaraswamy retorted that the JD(S) had previously secured the Chief Minister's office with modest seat shares. Beyond recruitment disputes, Kumaraswamy criticized the state's economic management, alleging that announcements of financial assistance for farmers are frequently timed to deflect public backlash over rising utility costs and bus fare hikes. He also touched upon ethanol fuel blending standards and regional contract allocations, asserting that public works should prioritize local contractors. As political tensions continue to surge across the state, the ongoing war of words underscores deepening fault lines between the ruling administration and opposition leaders ahead of upcoming legislative cycles.