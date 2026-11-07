Festival bus fare surges spark outrage in Bengaluru

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Seasonal holiday rushes frequently trigger severe transportation crunches, exposing commuters to exorbitant fare hikes by private operators even as public transit agencies mobilize massive fleet expansions to manage surging passenger volumes. Commuters heading home from Bengaluru to celebrate the Diwali festival faced severe financial strain as private bus operators drastically inflated ticket prices, tripling rates across major intercity routes and provoking widespread public outrage. The massive annual festive exodus created extraordinary congestion at major urban transit hubs, particularly around Bengaluru’s central Majestic bus terminal, as well as the Mysore Road Satellite Bus Station and the Shantinagar BMTC Bus Stand. With thousands of travelers beginning their journeys, public frustration mounted over speculative pricing strategies deployed by private transport operators capitalizing on the consecutive holiday weekend. In response to the massive travel demand, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) stepped in to provide vital relief by deploying 2,600 additional buses across key routes within the state and to neighboring destinations. KSRTC Chief Traffic Manager Prabhakar Reddy noted that these special services were strategically operated from major terminals to accommodate the heavy passenger influx. Despite public transport corporations maintaining regulated fare structures, commuters noted that recent general tariff adjustments combined with the predatory pricing of private carriers have placed an immense monetary burden on families traveling for Deepavali. Travelers stranded at terminals expressed bitter resentment toward private operators for exploiting seasonal demand, calling for strict administrative caps and regulatory penalties on predatory pricing. Passenger associations have urged regional transport authorities to deploy flying squads to inspect booking counters, penalize unauthorized overcharging, and ensure transparent pricing compliance during major festive periods across Karnataka.