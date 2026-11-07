Sanctum Entry Dispute Sparks Protest at Ganagapur Temple

Kalaburagi A fresh dispute over entry into the sanctum of Sri Guru Dattatreya Temple at Ganagapur has emerged after Jagirdar family members offered prayers there under police protection on November 6. The family members reportedly entered the sanctum in accordance with a court order. Their entry has renewed a long-standing dispute between the chief priest and two families of the local Jagirdar lineage over rights to perform puja, offer naivedya and conduct abhisheka. The issue has continued for several years, with previous attempts by Jagirdar family members to enter the sanctum facing opposition. The latest incident has raised questions over restrictions imposed by the Department of Religious Endowments. Opposing their entry, the temple's chief priest staged a protest. He demanded that the authorities enforce the department's directions and protect the temple's traditional customs, religious practices and established rituals. Devotees seek permanent solution Sri Guru Dattatreya Temple is an important pilgrimage centre that attracts lakhs of devotees from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other states. The repeated disputes have caused concern among devotees. They urged the authorities to clarify the court order, the Endowment Department's directions and the rules governing entry into the sanctum. Devotees also called for discussions with all concerned parties and a permanent legal solution to avoid further disputes and ensure the smooth conduct of temple rituals. Tahsildar Sanjeevkumar Dasar, Temple Executive Officer Shivakanthamma and PSI Sangeeta Sindhe visited the protest site.