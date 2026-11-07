Praja Seva Programme Receives 75 Grievances

Bantwal A total of 75 applications and public grievances were received during the taluk-level 'Praja Seva' programme organised at Manchi Grama Panchayat Hall on Saturday. Inaugurating the programme, Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik said that 'Praja Seva' provided an effective platform for members of the public to bring their problems to the attention of elected representatives and government officials and seek appropriate solutions. He emphasised that public grievances should not remain unresolved and must be addressed within a specified timeframe. He instructed officials from the concerned departments to review all applications received during the programme within the stipulated period and take necessary steps to ensure their prompt resolution. Naik said such initiatives were important in strengthening communication between the administration and the public, enabling officials to understand local issues and respond to the needs of residents. The programme witnessed the participation of several district and taluk-level officials and public representatives. Dakshina Kannada District Collector Darshan H.V., Bantwal Urban Development Authority Chairman Baby Kunder, Bantwal Taluk Guarantee Committee Chairperson Jayanthi Pujari, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Bhumarddi and Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Vishwanath Mudajji were among those present. Nitish, Director of Social Service for the Yuva Vahini Central Committee, delivered the welcome address. The programme provided an opportunity for residents to submit applications and highlight various issues requiring administrative intervention. With 75 grievances and applications received, the concerned departments are expected to examine the submissions and initiate appropriate action within the prescribed timeframe.