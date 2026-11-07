‘We Need ₹3,600’: Farmers Reject Factory Offer

Kalaburagi Farmers and factory representatives failed to agree on prices in Kalaburagi, prompting the Deputy Commissioner to seek an early proposal. The second round of talks between farmers and sugar factory representatives in Kalaburagi ended without agreement on sugarcane prices for the current crushing season. The meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office. Representatives of five sugar factories, farmers' organisations and officials attended. Farmers supported a minimum price of ₹3,600 per tonne. They said drought and lower yields had caused financial difficulties, and demanded that Kalaburagi growers receive the same rate as farmers in Belagavi. However, factory representatives said they could pay only ₹3,200 per tonne, citing market conditions and differences in sugar recovery rates. Farmers' leaders rejected this explanation and warned that factories would not be allowed to begin operations until a price was finalised. Deputy Commissioner Ikram Sharif asked all five factory managements to discuss the issue and return with a clear proposal at the next meeting. He urged them to decide early, keeping farmers' interests in mind. Farmers sought a uniform sugarcane price across Karnataka and demanded that the rate agreed upon in Belagavi be extended to Kalaburagi. They urged the State Government to allocate ₹500 crore for authorised weighbridges along factory routes to prevent unfair weighing practices. Other demands included implementing the Swaminathan Commission recommendations submitted between 2004 and 2006, and ensuring that factories do not begin crushing without farmers' consent. Sharif assured farmers that the administration would examine ways to manage crops drying in fields and study neighbouring districts before a final decision. Zilla Panchayat CEO Rahul Shankanoor and Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu also attended.