KARWAR: Sushma Godbole has directed officials to organise skill development and self-employment training for youth registered under the Karnataka government’s Yuvanidhi scheme to help them become financially independent.

She issued the directions while chairing the monthly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meeting held virtually at the Zilla Panchayat office on Tuesday.

Godbole said 10,280 candidates had registered under the scheme in Uttara Kannada district. She instructed departments to work together and prepare a plan to provide skill training through institutions in agriculture, horticulture, banking and other sectors.

She also directed officials to ensure that funds allocated under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Sub-Plans (SCSP/TSP) were fully and transparently utilised for the intended beneficiaries. Departments were asked to complete KDP works within the stipulated period and achieve their financial and physical targets.

She instructed district-level officers and representatives of various corporations to attend the quarterly KDP review meeting scheduled for November 19 under the chairmanship of the District In-charge Minister. They were asked to bring detailed progress reports of their respective departments.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dileesh Shashi also issued directions to various departments. He asked the Education Department to take steps to improve SSLC results and give special attention to students with poor attendance.

He also instructed officials to provide school mid-day meal staff with essential safety and hygiene materials. The Health Department was asked to organise health camps across the district.

Dr. Shashi further sought details of the books required for residential hostels and school libraries. He said steps would be taken to provide the required books through the Department of Public Libraries.

Deputy Secretaries M.S. Allabaksh and Prakash Halammanavar, Chief Accounts Officer Anandasab Habib, Chief Planning Officer Somashekhar Mesta and other district-level officials attended the meeting.