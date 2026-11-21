BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has placed the Water Resources Department on high alert and ordered round-the-clock monitoring of rivers and reservoirs after Cyclone Akvan weakened, following heavy rainfall across the state. Officials have been asked to maintain watch and continue precautionary measures as water levels rise in rivers.

Field teams on alert

Water Resources Department Secretary Subha Sharma said all field formations and concerned authorities had been directed to remain alert. The instructions were issued after a review meeting on the situation. She said rainfall caused by the cyclone had increased water levels in most rivers, making monitoring and preparedness necessary.

The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said the depression, which was the remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan, moved northwards over south coastal Odisha on Friday. It weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area. The system was expected to move nearly northwards over Odisha and weaken further into a low-pressure area within the next six hours, the centre said.

More rain likely

Although rainfall across the state had reduced, some districts were still expected to receive rain, according to Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre. She said Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur were likely to receive rainfall. Puri, Khurda and Cuttack were also on the list of districts likely to experience rain.

Mohanty warned that very heavy rainfall was possible in some places, even though several areas had already received substantial rain. The state government’s alert covers rivers and reservoirs, with officials instructed to continue surveillance without interruption. The measures are intended to help authorities monitor water levels and remain prepared as the weakened weather system moves across Odisha. The department has asked its field teams to follow the instructions and maintain constant vigilance.