BENGALURU: High drama unfolded outside Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s residence when Hassan Cyber Crime Police arrived to serve an official notice in connection with the ongoing Hassan Deputy Commissioner’s office bribery WhatsApp chat controversy. Instead of accepting the summons, the senior JD(S) leader severely reprimanded the visiting officers and sent them back empty-handed.

The notice, prepared by the Cyber Command Center seeking clarifications regarding the purported WhatsApp screenshots made public earlier this month, followed complaints lodged after Kumaraswamy accused the Hassan district administration of large-scale corruption. On November 8, Kumaraswamy had released alleged chat exchanges involving Deputy Commissioner K.S. Latha Kumari’s office, demanding an impartial inquiry into claims of illegal payments. Both Latha Kumari and her personal assistant strongly rejected the messages as fabricated and AI-generated, prompting police action to trace the source of the viral screenshots.

When Hassan Cyber Police personnel reached his doorstep on Tuesday afternoon to hand over the clarification notice, Kumaraswamy expressed sharp anger over the move. Questioning the police department’s impartiality, he asked officers whether they had registered cases and issued notices against every political figure who has ever raised corruption allegations in public. Asserting that he had merely fulfilled his democratic duty by speaking out on public issues, he flatly declined to receive the document.

Immediately after turning the team away, Kumaraswamy telephoned State Director General of Police M.A. Saleem to register his strong objection over officers arriving at his home with a notice. While he did not issue a formal media statement in Bengaluru regarding the episode, Kumaraswamy subsequently departed for New Delhi to attend a Union Cabinet meeting. Political observers expect him to address the confrontation and respond to the cyber police move from the national capital, deepening an already heated clash between the Union Minister and the Karnataka administration.