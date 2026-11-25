SEOUL: North Korea has ordered the head of Switzerland’s diplomatic office in Pyongyang, Sylvain Astier, to leave the country within 48 hours following a dispute over sanctions imposed on a North Korean children’s camp.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry announced the decision on Wednesday, describing Switzerland’s sanctions against the Songdowon International Children’s Camp as a hostile act. The ministry summoned Astier and handed him a notice asking him to close the diplomatic office, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The expulsion comes less than a month after Switzerland reopened its diplomatic office in Pyongyang following a visit by Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

The dispute began after Switzerland added the children’s camp to its sanctions list. Western allegations link the camp to the transfer of children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. North Korea rejected the sanctions, with Kim Yo Jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong Un, accusing Switzerland of violating the country’s sovereignty.

North Korea said the sanctions interfered with its responsibility to provide children with cultural and recreational opportunities.

The Swiss government said its decision to impose sanctions was separate from the reopening of its diplomatic office. Switzerland said the office was reopened to maintain communication with countries, even when disagreements existed over certain issues.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis officially reopened the office during his visit to Pyongyang on October 30. The office had remained closed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korean professor Lim Eul-chul said North Korea’s decision sent a warning to countries, including the United States, that were seeking to restore diplomatic contacts. He said Pyongyang appeared unwilling to improve relations while sanctions remained in place.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently received the credentials of new ambassadors from 10 countries, including Russia and Sweden. He said North Korea wanted to expand relations with countries that respected its sovereignty.