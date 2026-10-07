No scope for private complaints regarding ‘SIR’: Basavaraj Bommai

CH NEWS, Haveri Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said there is no provision for individuals or political parties to file private complaints regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stating that objections must be submitted through the prescribed Election Commission process. Speaking to reporters in Haveri on Wednesday, Bommai said any person could submit a Form-7 application regarding electoral-roll entries. However, he maintained that an application cannot automatically be considered false or invalid immediately after submission and must first undergo verification. He alleged that the SIR exercise was being conducted transparently and criticized the Congress for submitting what he described as private complaints. He also accused the party of exploiting the minority community for political purposes. Referring to the BJP’s ‘Seva Jyothi’ programme marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life, Bommai praised Modi’s governance and said the country had made significant economic progress. He asserted that efforts should continue to strengthen India’s development. On the proposed Bedthi-Varada project, Bommai said some people were opposing the project even before its Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been prepared. He stated that the extent of forest land likely to be affected could only be determined after the DPR was completed. Bommai said he had written to Chief Minister requesting that a meeting of elected representatives and activists be convened to discuss the project. He expressed confidence that the Chief Minister would call such a meeting and allow the concerns surrounding the project to be discussed in detail. At a Glance • Key Spokesperson: Former CM Basavaraj Bommai. • Core Topic: Special Summary Revision (SIR) transparency. • Legal Stance: No provision for private complaints. • Project Issue: Bedthi-Varada Detailed Project Report.